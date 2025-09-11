FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul's avatar
Paul
2h

Yeah it doesn't make sense that he would carry it off the roof only to leave it in the woods to be found. Smells fishy 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

Preplanned with false flags!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
75 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture