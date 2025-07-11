Why Future Randomized Trials of mRNA Vaccines Must be Restricted to Unvaccinated
Persistent mRNA and Spike Protein Will Bias Results
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The regulatory agencies and medial societies were wrong on two key assertions: 1) mRNA was short lived in the human body, 2) Spike protein was harmless. In a patently false assertion, the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) claimed mRNA in COVID-19 vaccines are quickly degraded and do not stay in the body for long. “It's typically broken down within a few days after vaccination.” The mRNA instructs cells to produce spike proteins, which then trigger an immune response. IDSA also lied about Spike proteins claiming they are also not permanent and are eliminated by the body within a few weeks, according to Nebraska Medicine.
