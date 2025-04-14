I’ve often thought that the UK hasn’t had any good leaders since Lord Salisbury, the last prime minister of Queen Victoria’s reign, who died in 1902.

Lord Salisbury (Robert Arthur Talbot Gascoyne-Cecil) was a prudent and sensible man who understood that most ambitious schemes undertaken by people in government are likely to be ruinous. Recognizing the folly of getting into alliances with Europe’s Continental powers, he maintained the policy of "splendid isolation.” His pessimistic view of government scheming was encapsulated in the credo:

Whatever happens will be for the worse, and therefore it is in our interest that as little should happen as possible.

I am certain that Lord Salisbury would have been appalled by pretty much every major decision made by the British government since his death, especially its gross mismanagement of affairs on the European continent in the first decade of the 20th century. The British government’s unnecessary alliances with France and Russia and its needlessly unfriendly posture towards Germany were, it seems to me, foolish at best, and more likely bloody-minded, especially when one considers that the British Royal family was from Germany. Kaiser Wilhelm II was Victoria’s grandson.

The British government’s treatment of its young men during World War I—herding millions of them into cold, muddy, water-filled, rat infested trenches, where they were subjected to round-the-clock artillery barrages—strikes me as one of the most outrageous abuses of human beings ever perpetrated.

While Churchill is often idolized as Britain’s great 20th century leader because of his rousing speeches during World War II, it’s not clear to me that any of his decisions arose out of any sort of special prescience or judgement. After Neville Chamberlain declared war on Nazi Germany on Sept. 3, 1939, Churchill became First Lord of the Admiralty—a position he was holding when the Royal Navy attempted to defend Norway from the German navy. This operation ended in disaster on June 8, 1940, when the German battle-cruisers Scharnhost and Gneisenau caught the British aircraft carrier HMS Glorious and her two escorting destroyers Acasta and Ardent in the Norwegian Sea, sinking all three ships, with the loss of 1,519 British sailors. Even though Churchill was head of the Navy, it was Prime Minister Chamberlain who took the flak for the incident and resigned, leaving his office open to Churchill.

Chamberlain declared war on Germany because it invaded Poland, which it intended to use as a staging ground for its invasion of the Soviet Union. The paradox of this decision was that Britain’s ally, the Soviet Union, invaded Poland sixteen days after the German invasion. At the Yalta Conference in Feb. 1945, Churchill agreed to leave Poland and the rest of Eastern Europe under the de facto control of Joseph Stalin.

It seems to me that Britain’s awful leadership reached a new summit with Tony Blair and has become steadily more dreadful ever since. It may have reached its Grotesque Globalist Apotheosis with Rishi Sunak. After working at Goldman Sachs, Sunak co-founded a hedge fund registered in the Cayman Islands (to avoid paying taxes) called Theleme Partners.

He and his French co-founder, Patrick Degorce, apparently named the fund after the Abbey of Thélème—a fictional institution featured in the books of the 16th century monk François Rabelais. The inhabitants of the Abbey follow the motto “Do what thou wilt.” This motto was adopted the 20th century English occultist Aleister Crowley, who called his philosophical system Thelema.

Theleme Partners was one of the earliest investors in the pharmaceutical company Moderna (when it only had ten employees). One wonders if Degorce received the investment tip from his fellow Frenchman, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel.

When Sunak left Theleme Partners in 2013 to go into politics, his interest in the fund was placed in a blind trust, but it’s hard to believe he didn’t know that the fund retained its huge ($500 million) position in Moderna.

While he was serving as Chancellor of the Exchequer, his government signed a deal for 5 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. Shortly after Sunak became Prime Minister in 2022, his government signed a 10-year-investment partnership with Moderna “to build a state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing centre with the ability to produce up to 250 million vaccines a year.”

In other words, Sunak is the poster boy for the sort of “young globalist leader” who benefits from “public-private partnerships” between guys who control the public purse strings and their financial-pharmaceutical industry cronies.

Between 2020-2022, mRNA vaccines were all the rage in British government circles. Now it’s sending billions to Ukraine’s unelected oligarchy that has a well-documented history of money-laundering and other gangster racketeering.

A decisive factor in making this kind of chicanery possible is the conspicuous dumbing down of the British public, which may now be even more ignorant and brainwashed than the American public. The results in London are plain to see. Guys like Rishi Sunak and his globalist cronies make millions doing dodgy deals with Moderna, the beneficiaries of Britain’s “Net Zero” policy, and Ukrainian oligarchs. They live in the posh parts of town, dine in the fabulous restaurants, and visit the splendid shops of Mayfair.

Most taxpaying Londoners—people who don’t have hedge funds domiciled in the Cayman Islands— struggle to pay for their housing in neighborhoods that are dreary and dystopian.

