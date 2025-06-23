FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

AJR
3h

Why JFK opposed Israel’s Nuclear Weapons?

We’re watching it play out now! How hindsight is 20-20!

Quite visionary of JFK at the time to understand what would and what is now happening because of Israel’s Nuclear Weapons!

Thirty Three years and Twenty Two times we’ve been “threatened by Netanyahu” saying, Iran will have a “Nuclear Bomb in 3-5 years! This was 1992, I posted the list on my Substack page numerous times. It’s there now for anyone who doesn’t believe what I’m saying.

The “Samson Option” IMO is the greatest threat ‘We the People’ cannot ignore! Palestinian-Genocide should be “proof”positive why I’m saying this!

I am sick and tired of my hard earned tax dollars paying to eradicate an entire society of human beings, especially the children!

If anyone believes Israel will stop with Iran, you’ve got another thing coming! Seven wars in five years has been well documented!

Just as 9/11 happened to force Bush to attack Iraq for WMD’s, now in reverse, Trump attacks Iran for, what else, WMD’s! Good God America wake up and research what is “fact vs fiction!”

This attack will not end well! IMO, next will be some sort of attack on the east coast forcing lockdowns and ushering in the “Surveillance-State!” For our own safety and protections, just like “Real-ID” BS! If you don’t realize, Real-ID law was 20 effing years ago! Why now? Why?

It’s called “Palantir!” I’ll leave the rest for someone / anyone who has any critical thinking skills leftover to figure out the answer!

May God Bless America and The Entire World!

AJR

3 replies
Linda
2h

This is what peace through strength looks like. We use our military might sparingly and precisely to great effect.

Whether or not Israel has a bomb doesn't change the fact that Iran wants to destroy Israel and then the United States. They chant death to America. We are the great satan to them. A nuclear bomb just makes the task "easier". That is why they cannot obtain one.

15 more comments...

