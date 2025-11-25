By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for COVID-19, owes much of its pathogenicity to its Spike protein—a multifunctional structure that facilitates viral entry into host cells via ACE2 receptors. While the acute effects of COVID-19 have been widely studied, emerging evidence suggests that the Spike protein’s persistence in human tissues may have profound long-term consequences, potentially reducing human longevity. COVID-19 vaccination with mRNA or adenoviral DNA appears to be far worse than infection in terms of loading the body with Spike protein, which is full-length in the prefusion conformation, trimerized, and highly pathogenic.

Dr Eric Topol, age 71, a well-known promoter of COVID-19 vaccination, was recently praised for his book about super-agers. Topol and the Scripps Clinic obviously did not think through the impact of repeated doses of synthetic mRNA loading the body with Spike protein.