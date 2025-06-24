FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda's avatar
Linda
39m

If by that, you mean saving the planet from an evil regime having a nuclear weapon...I'll be happy to be duped. This is not a costly war, nor is it a foolhardy adventure. It was a precision strike to eliminate a nuclear program that cannot be allowed to come to fruition. This isn't black and white. There is nuance. And a surgical strike or set of strikes is not a protracted war, nor is it boots on the ground. No American was harmed. No aircraft took any fire. It was not under false pretenses, either. President Trump has been saying wince 2011 that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Instead of being grateful, you are conflating Operation Midnight Hammer with something it is not - a prolonged war engagement. Trump immediately moved to peace negotiations. I love your work John Leake, but you are not assessing the facts as they are in front of us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Taming the Wolf Institute's avatar
Taming the Wolf Institute
27m

"Humans are absolute suckers for war propaganda." True. But I am not going to throw rocks at B2 bombers. Many years ago, I was filming a car spot out in the Mojave. At 10AM it was already getting hot, so I went over to the cooler for a cold drink. As I bent over the hairs stood up on the back of my neck, as they do when you feel someone unseen watching you. I stood up, spun around, and there—at a distance that on a good day I could throw a rock—was a B2. It was more or less hovering... flying very, very slow. I could see the pilot. It sent chills up my spine. The last thing I could imagine at that point was throwing a rock and starting a war.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture