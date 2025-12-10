FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

RoseMartyn's avatar
RoseMartyn
RoseMartyn
5h

Dear Mr Leake, I loved the interview. Especially when you realized you and PMc were up against a “black hole.” I could identify. When one begins to awaken regarding the horror of the deception, one is never the same again.

I have had to ask God to forgive my stupidity and I apologize that I ever thought those who saw the truth before I did were “fringe” and not coming from a place of solid science. After I realized I had been brainwashed, I began questioning many things I had accepted as true but are really just unproven orthodoxies.

I harken back to the foundational Nicene creed of the early Christian church which states I believe in the seen and the unseen. To believe that Jesus is my Redeemer means there was something I needed to be redeemed from! What did Jesus say many times in the Gospel. Be careful you are not deceived. Turning away from the Molech like sacrifice of the innocent to the cult of vaccine worship heralded a change and a deepened and more humbled faith. I mean, if I swallowed the vaccine cult lies, what else am I buying?

( Additionally it is my observation that families who had already been gaslit regarding a family member’s “autism” diagnosis —in reality a medical maiming- and no longer accepted the Evil one’s light filled deception were the most “hesitant” when this new MRNA savior was introduced.)

This is a spiritual war.

Dr Monica's avatar
Dr Monica
5h

I KNEW it from the first second that vax was a poison, advised all and each NOT to take it.

They were planning the criminal scam for a while. To me, the more they push for something the more I sat away from it. Their intentions have been always criminal= DEPOPULATION.

period.

