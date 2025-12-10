Many who watched my recent interview with Tucker Carlson commented that I spent too much of it beating around the bush, and that I should have spoken more directly. I humbly beg the pardon of those whose patience I tested.

I wanted to tell a story in which I show how the Great Lords of this world have erected a new religion in which the “Godhead” of the COVID-19 vaccine supplants the Christian God. My intention was to show this, with enough illustrations, so that the viewer would draw this conclusion on his own, without me explicitly telling him. As book editors often say, “Don’t tell the reader; show him.”

Like all tyrants in history, our current Overlords and their Vaccine High Priests seek total dominion. Their project is to convince humanity to adhere to the Vaccine Faith, and therefore to agree to receive the shots on faith alone, without questioning what is in the substance they receive into their bodies.

Here it is important to distinguish the willing submission of the faithful from the coerced obedience of the persecuted. The faithful line up to be injected because they are frightened of the illness, and have been persuaded to place their faith in the vaccine as their Liberator and Savior.

This disbelievers—those who are guilty of the heresy of “vaccine hesitancy”—must be persecuted into submission.

The final purpose of this ambitious project still isn’t clear, but its primary purpose was to use the COVID-19 vaccine as an instrument for acquiring total dominion. If everyone on earth could be conditioned to receive an injection on faith alone—without questioning what is in it—the ultimate submission would have been achieved.

Note that neither faith nor coercion would have been necessary if it weren’t for the following conspicuous facts:

1). COVID-19 illness posed little risk of death to well over 99% of the population.

2). The COVID-19 vaccines don’t prevent infection.

3). Many people were injured or killed by the vaccines.

IF COVID-19 had posed a clear and present danger to a large percentage of the population, and IF the vaccines had safely prevented infection, the vast majority of people would have gladly gotten them without being proselytized, cajoled, or coerced into doing so.

If you haven’t watched the interview yet, please click on the image below, which will take you to the YouTube video. If you find it interesting, please share the link with your friends.

Erecting the Vaccine Religion and persecuting “vaccine hesitancy” as a form of heresy is not motivated by a genuine interest in public health. No