FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

evergreen
2hEdited

Grabbing Maduro is a good move, and it has nothing to do with a nation state having a "complex".

Why don't we institute voting that is truly secure? Because, tampering is how crooks secure their hold on power.

The USA is a great nation when its leaders are ethical and do not grab power. Unfortunately, many have done exactly the opposite. As a nation of law-abiders, citizens cannot just waltz in and seize offenders; there is a justice system. Problem is, it costs money, employs largely guild attorneys (who risk embargo for having the wrong client), and judges have taken a turn for the worse in their political activism on the bench. Those guard rails act as active filters and allow acceptable criminality to flourish while lawful citizens are kept on leashes.

When drug addicts roam the cities unmolested, then society has yielded to the criminals--common and political pros.

Taking down Maduro should neuter his narco regime and divulge the network of American pols, officers of the court, sheriffs, and corp execs who are on the books.

About time an American leader started taking out the trash.

Jean Murray
2h

Very good article, it covers so much on personal development and personal responsibility.

