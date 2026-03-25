One of the strangest quirks of human cognition is the inability of people to see evil when it is standing right in front of them, staring them in the face. We are so in the habit of believing that evil must be something occult or hidden from view that we can’t see it when it is out in the open.

Why does Attorney General Pam Bondi refuse to release ALL of the Epstein files, thereby acting in contempt of Congress? She claims she is bound NOT by the Epstein Files Transparency Act (H.R.4405), but by other legal constraints, such as the need to protect victim identities, avoid compromising active investigations, and adhere to pre-existing privacy laws.

Bondi proclaims her “commitment to transparency” and to "follow the law," which includes shielding sensitive material such as personal medical files and graphic depictions of child abuse.

Her statements are the most patent humbug ever uttered by the mouth of man or woman. Names of victims and their sensitive medical information could be easily redacted. The depictions of child abuse compose the EVIDENCE of precisely the crimes that We the People have an interest in seeing prosecuted.

Bondi’s assertion is akin to a prosector who claims that, in order to protect the victims of crime, he cannot show evidence of the crime to the jury. The public cannot grasp that the Attorney General of the United States would make an assertion so mind-boggling in its stupidity.

It reminds of the scene in Mel Brooks’s 1974 film, Blazing Saddles, when Sheriff Bart holds himself hostage.

Obviously Bondi is—on orders from her boss—refusing to release ALL of the files because they contain vast amounts of incriminating evidence that virtually our entire ruling class has NOT been constrained by the rules and norms that are applied to the vast majority of humanity, thereby greatly enriching itself at our expense and engaging in all manner of corrupt schemes, many of them funded by government money.

Though the public has been distracted by what President Trump calls a “short term excursion” —otherwise known as war on Iran — some investigators such as yours truly have remained focused on the Epstein files that have been released.

These remind me of the Marquis de Sade’s outrageous novel 120 Days of Sodom about a group of depraved aristocrats during the waning days of Louis XIV’s reign who are completely above the law and scrutiny. Their taste for committing acts of sadistic perversion against minors is the dramatic device of the novel, but it is only part of a much larger moral, social, and political problem that the Marquis de Sade was pointing out.

The salacious sexual conduct is an expression of general corruption, and the characters’ arrogant presumption that they can do whatever in hell they want because their lives and fortunes are NOT governed by any legal authority. Indeed, many of them hold high office in Paris and therefore are the legal authorities.

Trump has recently downplayed the importance of the Epstein files, calling the case "boring" and a "desecration" intended to distract from his administration's successes. No one except the most ecstatic votaries of Trump’s cult of personality believes such lame assurances for a second.

Bondi’s gambit is to stonewall and be sued, thereby tying up the case in court until the easily distracted public forgets about the whole thing.

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