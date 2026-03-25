FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
2h

Old news is new again, and much better supported by new evidence:

8/14/2019 Epstein’s Dead Ringer https://www.johndayblog.com/2019/08/epsteins-dead-ringer.html

8/15/2019 Whose Murdered Corpse https://www.johndayblog.com/2019/08/whose-murdered-corpse.html

3/22/26, After the Epstein Files, It’s Become All But Impossible To Believe He Killed Himself

It’s time to talk about the ultimate Epstein conspiracy theory https://substack.com/home/post/p-191779102

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Joe's avatar
Joe
2h

Who is Bondi's "boss"?

On paper, it is the President.

In reality, it seems extremely powerful people who are above the law are calling the shots against both of them.

This multi-dimensional chess board has many pieces - most of whom are shrouded in darkness.

This Epstein drama is showing the public that there still are many who are "above the law".

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