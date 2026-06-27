FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
3h

The human body was not designed to run on processed foods...and we all start out the same way following information coming from people who have no idea about the right nutrition either.. It took me a lifetime to learn how to eat and get the fat off my body. I went through my teens and married life weighing 150 pounds at 5'3". Today I weigh 105 pounds and i am not skinny. I simply eat as our Creator intended. I avoid most processed foods with the exception of coconut milk. I eat as much organic raw fruit as possible, which has living nutrients. I also eat eggs from our own chickens. At 92, I do a non-stop 90 minute walk daily. One can't purchase health...and the Medical Industry promotes its drugs, vaccines and treatments ...not the right food for the human body. The missing piece of the puzzle is also asking a blessing on the food, it works miracles.

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
4h

i find it all very disturbing on a number of levels. why would TWC also offer an oral version that I am guessing comes with similar risks as the injectable? It does sound " easier" but wouldn't the side effects and risks be the same?

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