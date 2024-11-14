FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
Nov 14, 2024

Thank you for this heads up Nicholas...you are the first to raise the alarm to my knowledge...as far as the issue applies to me, no one else has bothered. This is really serious, and explains why so many people seem to be cheap plastic in their understanding over the last four Covid fraud years. The emotional state of the jabbed zombies seems to be styrene instead of serene. Just sayin'.

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
Nov 14, 2024

So if true, would this mean that corpses will not decay as quickly because they will be partially plastic?

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