Since he was sworn in less than a week ago, Trump has taken bold steps to undo much of the damage to the republic that was inflicted by the malevolent and insane Biden administration. His first six days in office remind me of Henry V’s stunning defeat of the numerically superior French army at the Battle of Agincourt in 1415. Even though Henry’s men were extremely weary from the fatigue of long marching, hunger, and dysentery, they rallied to achieve one of the most celebrated victories in English history.

President Trump has also, in a somewhat personal way, bloodied the noses of innumerable veteran Deep State ghouls. As I reported yesterday, he has already pulled the plug on security details for Anthony Fauci, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, and former envoy Brian Hook.

If history teaches us anything, it’s that ambitious men who are accustomed to wielding power don’t relinquish it without a fight. Bearing this in mind, I was troubled to hear creepy Biden U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s cryptic statement at his farewell press conference:

The only thing that would bring me back is an unexpected event in the next few days which, as you all know, it totally possible given everything you've seen over the course of past years.

In the same vein, James O’Keefe recently obtained a secret recording of self-proclaimed Pentagon agent, Jamie Mannina, stating the he is conspiring with “top, top leaders in the United States military” to explore ways to protect the American people from “the sociopathic narcissist Trump.” To be sure, Mannina’s rational cognition was apparently short-circuited by his desire for O’Keefe’s honeytrap, so it’s tough to say how much of what he says is true. He was subsequently fired from his position after O’Keefe’s video was published.

In light of these alarming incidents, President Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth should be very alert to all ways in which the Deep State may attempt to strike back.

Given how President Trump was boxed in and neutralized by COVID-19 in 2020, it would not surprise me if the Deep State attempts a similar trick with H5N1 bird flu, which we know has been, and continues to be, manipulated in laboratories to make it transmissible to humans.

If Robert Kennedy, Jr. is confirmed as HHS Secretary, I hope he will familiarize himself with our McCullough Foundation paper Proximal Origin of Epidemic Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 Clade 2.3.4.4b and Spread by Migratory Waterfowl. As we noted in our Introduction, recent reporting on the this clade’s purported expansion of its host range into mammals such as cattle and marine mammals suggests that it has been manipulated in a lab using Gain-of-Function techniques such as those performed by virologists Ron Fouchier, PhD, of Erasmus University in the Netherlands, and Yoshi Kawaoka, DVM, PhD, of the University of Wisconsin.

As Marc Lipsitch—professor of epidemiology and director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics, Harvard School of Public Health—argued in his June 2014 commentary The case against 'gain-of-function' experiments: A reply to Fouchier & Kawaoka:

Experiments that create novel, highly virulent and transmissible pathogens against which there is no human immunity are unethical.

Indeed, it was precisely these experiments that resulted in the 2014 U.S. government pause on Gain-of-Function experiments. For reasons that remain unclear, the NIH rescinded this pause in 2017, which authorized Fouchier, Kawaoka, and other researchers to get back into business doing GoF experiments on H5N1.

We at the McCullough Foundation do not have the resources or the legal authority to perform a full investigation of what is going on in these labs. As we note in our introduction of our paper:

We hope the following report will serve as a starting point for further investigation by specialists in the fields of virology, molecular biology, and avian flu epidemiology.

On January 17, 2025—just three days before Trump was sworn in—the Biden HHS announced:

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide approximately $590 million to Moderna to accelerate the development of mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccines and enhance mRNA platform capabilities so that the U.S. is better prepared to respond to other emerging infectious diseases.

Note that this is exactly what the HHS did in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I hope that President Trump is aware of the enormous potential for skulduggery against his new administration that lies in these twilight machinations of the Biden administration.

