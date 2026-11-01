FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Bruce Cain's avatar
Bruce Cain
8h

The faster Trump takes out Iranian infrastructure and pushes for a Color Revolution the faster we will be rid of the biggest Islamic Terrorist group in the Middle East. In addition he should certify all branches of the Muslim Brotherhood (Hezbollah, Houthis, Hamas, ISNA, CAIR) as terrorist organizations within the United States and close all US Mosques engaged in sedition against the people of the United States. If this is not done expeditiously we will be facing the same Islamic Color Revolution that is spreading from France to the UK, Spain, Italy, Brussels, Germany and other Western Democracies.

The truth of the matter is that the Globalists -- the UN, WEF, WHO, the Bilderbergers etc. -- have been softening up Western Democracies, for decades, through Muslim Immigration. This Hijra has been going on since the beginning of Islam in 622 AD when Muhammed, the war mongering pedophile, was kicked out of Mecca and immigrated to Medina. Within a couple of years they raped the Jewish women, killed the killed the Jewish men and turned Mecca into an Islamic Caliphate under Sharia Law. Unless we take this treat seriously the same thing will happen to the US and other Western democracies.

I love my Muslim neighbors in Dearborn but abhor the Mosques and Muslim NGO's pushing for Sharia Law in the US -- which is both treason and sedition. Political Islam is a parasitic ideology engineering to destroy any host country that allows them to operate. Trump is not doing nearly enough to stop this. I've lived in Dearborn for 72 years and witnessed the explosive rise in Anti-Semitism that followed the invasion of Gaza. Meanwhile the Democrat Party has embraced the Red Green Alliance between Socialists, Communists and Islamists.

Now I am an old Perennial Hippies who deplores wars and violence. But the sad lesson of history is that sometimes we start wars and other times -- like today -- the wars come for you. So in this rare case I do endorse the overthrow of Iran to liberate and free the Persian people. I may have been born at night but I wasn't born last night. The left, with their Gays for Palestine, are suffering from Suicidal Empathy because of decades on indoctrination and no ability to apply critical thinking to the issues of the world. I love you guys but it is time you woke up to the harsh realities of history. Political Islam has no place in the 21st Century and must be thrown into the Dust Bin of historically dangerous ideologies.

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Stopping the Islamification of Dearborn Michigan

Local Residents, Media and Clergy in Denial

https://brucecain.substack.com/p/stopping-the-islamification-of-dearborn

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I also used to be a pretty good guitarist. LOL

Bruce Cain Classical Guitar Recital 1979

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sF6X792yexY

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Paul Debbas's avatar
Paul Debbas
9h

I'm sure the bombing will resume, because this administration lacks anyone with decency or common sense. Even Biden and his puppeteers, as bad as they were, steered clear of a war with Iran.

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