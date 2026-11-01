The installment of Ahmed Al-Sharaa as President of Syria in January 2025 reminded me of the two Battles of Fallujah in 2004. Al-Sharaa began his career with the Islamic State of Iraq (ISIL), joining the group in Iraq after the 2003 invasion.
For those that don’t remember ISIL: the group was formed in 2004 by Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, who pledged allegiance to Osama bin Laden, and was known as Al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI).
US Marine Corps veterans remember Abu Musab al-Zarqawi as a key leader in the insurgency that fought the Marines during the two battles of Fallujah in 2004, which included some of the hottest house to house fighting in US Marine Corps history.
Indeed, the fighting got so fierce during the first battle in March 2004 that President Bush decided to pause it—ordering the Marines to pull back from the city and give up their initial gains—because it was creating political blowback in the US, and Bush was afraid it could hurt his reelection prospects. Two days after Bush was reelected in November, he sent the Marines back into the Fallujah meat grinder.
Not surprisingly, Iran’s influence in Iraq greatly expanded after the US overthrew Saddam Hussein in 2003. The removal of Saddam’s Sunni-dominated government created opportunities for Shiite political parties, some of which had longstanding relationships with Tehran, to acquire political power. Since the US and Israel started attacking Iran in February, Iran-aligned Iraqi militias have responded by attacking American interests and targets associated with American regional allies.
With Trump apparently determined to keep the US government’s tradition of pointless killing and mess-making in the Middle East alive and well, it wouldn’t surprise me if he resumes bombing Iran after the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Please let me know what you think in the comments section.
The faster Trump takes out Iranian infrastructure and pushes for a Color Revolution the faster we will be rid of the biggest Islamic Terrorist group in the Middle East. In addition he should certify all branches of the Muslim Brotherhood (Hezbollah, Houthis, Hamas, ISNA, CAIR) as terrorist organizations within the United States and close all US Mosques engaged in sedition against the people of the United States. If this is not done expeditiously we will be facing the same Islamic Color Revolution that is spreading from France to the UK, Spain, Italy, Brussels, Germany and other Western Democracies.
The truth of the matter is that the Globalists -- the UN, WEF, WHO, the Bilderbergers etc. -- have been softening up Western Democracies, for decades, through Muslim Immigration. This Hijra has been going on since the beginning of Islam in 622 AD when Muhammed, the war mongering pedophile, was kicked out of Mecca and immigrated to Medina. Within a couple of years they raped the Jewish women, killed the killed the Jewish men and turned Mecca into an Islamic Caliphate under Sharia Law. Unless we take this treat seriously the same thing will happen to the US and other Western democracies.
I love my Muslim neighbors in Dearborn but abhor the Mosques and Muslim NGO's pushing for Sharia Law in the US -- which is both treason and sedition. Political Islam is a parasitic ideology engineering to destroy any host country that allows them to operate. Trump is not doing nearly enough to stop this. I've lived in Dearborn for 72 years and witnessed the explosive rise in Anti-Semitism that followed the invasion of Gaza. Meanwhile the Democrat Party has embraced the Red Green Alliance between Socialists, Communists and Islamists.
Now I am an old Perennial Hippies who deplores wars and violence. But the sad lesson of history is that sometimes we start wars and other times -- like today -- the wars come for you. So in this rare case I do endorse the overthrow of Iran to liberate and free the Persian people. I may have been born at night but I wasn't born last night. The left, with their Gays for Palestine, are suffering from Suicidal Empathy because of decades on indoctrination and no ability to apply critical thinking to the issues of the world. I love you guys but it is time you woke up to the harsh realities of history. Political Islam has no place in the 21st Century and must be thrown into the Dust Bin of historically dangerous ideologies.
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Stopping the Islamification of Dearborn Michigan
Local Residents, Media and Clergy in Denial
https://brucecain.substack.com/p/stopping-the-islamification-of-dearborn
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I also used to be a pretty good guitarist. LOL
Bruce Cain Classical Guitar Recital 1979
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sF6X792yexY
I'm sure the bombing will resume, because this administration lacks anyone with decency or common sense. Even Biden and his puppeteers, as bad as they were, steered clear of a war with Iran.