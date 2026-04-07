FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Chris's avatar
Chris
1h

Odd that you don't mention the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel - funded by Iran. And yes - Iran does attack other states as well. Hezbollah in Lebanon, Palestine Islamic Jihad in Gaza/West Bank, and the Houthi movement in Yemen. All funded by Iran. And they killed thousands if not 10's of thousands of their own people simply to silence them. And they drone attacked 9 of their neighboring states. But I suppose drones are OK. After all - the righteous Iranian regime can do no wrong. No attempt at a balanced analysis. No mention that 60% enriched uranium is weeks from being a bomb. This is just an I hate Trump substack now. You should rename it.

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Paul Kirshman's avatar
Paul Kirshman
2h

As much as you try to muster your skills in sophistry, casuistry, and obfuscation, your circumlocution against ISRAEL is a testimony to who is your master.

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