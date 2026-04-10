FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.'s avatar
Kitsune, Maskless Crusader.
18m

What? What messes is the U.S. making? Iran has been a mess for 47 years, the U.S. is finally trying to clean it up. Europe is a mess of their own doing and it looks like we finally have people in office who are tired of helping them and paying to keep it from getting too messy.

Reply
Share
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
39m

As expected John and is inline with Sun Tzu Chinese Military Philosophy. China and Russia are in a much better position before Netanyahu's War on Iran which a Blackmailed, Bribed and Threatened Trump was trapped into.

Reply
Share
3 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture