World's First "Gonorrhea Vaccine" Rolled Out as Repurposed, Additional Bexsero Meningococcal Vaccine Doses in UK
Gonorrhea Among Brits Reached 85,000 in 2023, Highest Since Records Began in 1918 and Three Times More than 2012
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Gonorrhea commonly known as the “clap” is an easily diagnosed, sexually transmitted disease that is readily treated. Gonorrhea is caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae. The term "the clap" is a slang term that originated in the 18th century, possibly because the infection can cause a clapping sound when urinating due to inflammation of the urethra. The UK has announced implementation of the first “gonorrhea vaccine” by rebranding an older meningococcal vaccine.
A 2019 review on gonorrhea vaccines by Russell et al was not encouraging:
Only two vaccine candidates have been tested in field trials with humans. The first was a parenterally delivered heat-killed, partially lysed whole-cell vaccine that induced serum antibody titers in 90% of subjects but showed no protection based upon a similar number of individuals infected within 12 months after vaccination (52, 53). The second gonorrhea vaccine tested in humans was a purified pilin vaccine that was delivered intradermally using a two-dose regimen separated by 2 weeks to over 3,000 US military personnel in Korea. No difference was found between groups given the vaccine vs. a placebo, with 108 and 102 subjects, respectively, acquiring gonorrhea 2 weeks after inoculation (54).
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.