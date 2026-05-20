FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Carol Haas's avatar
Carol Haas
4h

The skin is a first-line bodily defense. Most who get caught up in the tattoo fad aren't thinking about what it may mean to their health in years to come. It is a glaringly obvious "mark" of the knowledge deficit our country is suffering.

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sandy's avatar
sandy
1h

Thank you for covering this topic, Dr. McCullough.

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