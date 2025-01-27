In the course of 2024, the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board expressed signs that it is not entirely composed of venal nitwits who are owned by military-industrial, financial, and pharmaceutical interests. Especially encouraging were Opinion pieces enumerating the evidence that SARS-CoV-2 was, in fact, produced in a lab.

However, just a few days ago, the WSJ published a report headlined Trump Order Seeks to Stop Virus Research That Critics Have Linked to Covid in which the two reporters made mind-bogglingly stupid assertions such as:

Some Republicans have blamed gain-of-function work for the Covid-19 pandemic, asserting the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Many scientists and public-health officials have said there isn’t any public evidence that an experiment at the Wuhan lab could have created the virus that caused the pandemic.

Where does the WSJ find its reporters? Standing at a random bus stop in downtown Manhattan?

This morning the Editorial Board swept itself into the dustbin of history by publishing an Opinion piece (Why RFK Jr. Is Dangerous to Public Health) that is pure Big Pharma propaganda—repeating the same tired mantras, distortions, and ideological articles of faith we’ve been hearing since 1986, when the National Vaccine Injury Act granted liability protection to vaccine manufacturers.

Farewell WSJ. You suck.

Instead of addressing RFK, Jr.’s concerns about data transparency and safety when it comes to injecting children with products for which manufacturers bear no liability, the WSJ Editorial Board dismissed them out of hand. Of the Opinion’s many inanities, the most notable is the following:

He says he merely wants to ensure that vaccines are safe and thoroughly studied—who doesn’t?—and that Americans have access to more information. In Mr. Kennedy’s case, this means opening the industry to lawsuits by the trial bar.

Can the editors name a single other industry in the United States that is shielded from lawsuits in the event that its service or product results in injury or death? Would aircraft and car manufacturers maintain stringent quality control standards if they never had to worry about a lawsuit in the event of a crash?

On a Southwest Airlines flight in 2018, a fatigued fan blade broke free from a CFM International jet engine and penetrated a cabin window, causing a catastrophic depressurization and the killing a passenger. Following the disaster, multiple passengers sued Southwest. The company conducted rigorous diagnostic tests on these engines in its fleet to correct the problem. CFM International also launched an investigation, disclosed its findings, and issued service bulletin to CFM56-7B operators.

Contrast this with vaccine manufactures, who simply deny that there is a problem and dismiss anyone who claims there is to be a crazy conspiracy theorist. What is most astonishing about this state of affairs is that it was the vaccine manufacturers themselves who sought liability protection because, by their own admission, it is inevitable that some children will be injured or killed by vaccines.

With their smear of RFK, Jr. this morning, the WSJ Editorial Boards signals that it has—despite all the dreadful revelations of the last five years—remained willfully or unintentionally ignorant of the fact that American public health and public health policy are in a terrible state.

We the People want Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to serve as our HHS Secretary because we want a man who cares about our interests, and not merely those of Pfizer, Dow Jones, the Murdoch family, and their Big Pharma advertisers.

