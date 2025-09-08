This morning I watched Clayton Morris’s recent interview with firefighters about the bizarre collapse of World Trade Center Building 7, which our government and braindead mainstream media attributes to fire.

Prior to the collapse of WTC 7, no building of its kind (structural steel coated with a cementitious fireproofing material) had ever collapsed due to fire. Here is an image of the building seconds before its collapse.

An especially intriguing element of the timeline was that the BBC announced the building’s collapse before it actually happened. Here is a BBC reporter making the announcement while the building is still standing behind her (see upper right corner behind her right shoulder).

I highly recommend watching Clayton’s interview, but to understand the absurdity of the notion that WTC 7’s perfect, symmetrical collapse happened as the result of fire, consider Grenfell Tower in London—a high-rise apartment building, constructed during the same era as the WTC—that burned for sixty hours in June 2017 and remained standing.

Note that the remaining structure is not sagging at all. An especially remarkable feature of Grenfell Tower is that was clad with combustible ACM (Aluminum Composite Material). This cladding, with its polyethylene (PE) plastic core and insulation, created an air gap behind the facade. This gap, combined with the building's triangular columns, acted like a chimney, allowing fire to rapidly spread vertically up the outside of the building, bypassing internal fire safety measures and leading to the catastrophic blaze

This chimney effect accelerated the rate of combustion and thus the fire’s heat—so hot that the fire brigade couldn’t put it out. The fire only extinguished after all the fuel in the building was combusted.

To be sure, the structure of Grenfell Tower was made of reinforced concrete, while WTC was built from structural steel coated with a cementitious fireproofing material, so it’s not a perfect comparison. While some sections of structural steel in WTC 7 could have weakened from fires that burned for 7 hours, this would have caused discernible sagging, and not a perfectly symmetrical, instantaneous collapse into the building’s footprint.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology concluded the fire caused some of the steel floor beams and girders to expand and fail, leading to a “progressive collapse” of the building. This is not the same as an instantaneous, perfectly symmetrical collapse of the building.

Thus, the sabotage of WTC Building 7 is hiding in plain sight. People can’t see it because it’s so obvious. The Swiss playwright, Max Frisch wrote about this paradoxical psychology in a black comedy titled Biedermann and the Arsonists, published in 1953.

The play’s protagonist, a businessman named Gottlieb Biedermann, reads in the paper that arsonists are afoot in his town. Their modus operandi is to introduce themselves as door-to-door salesmen in need of overnight accommodations, and to talk the house owners into allowing them to stay in the attic, where they then set fire to the house. Mr. Biedermann marvels that anyone could be so gullible, and he is confident that he would never be taken in by such an obvious trick.

The arsonists then arrive at his house, and through a combination of apparent normalcy and charm, they persuade Mr. and Mrs. Biedermann to allow them to stay in their attic. In a key scene, one of the arsonists proclaims, “The best disguise, even better than humor and sentimentality, is the truth, because no one believes it.”

The naive couple can’t see what is about to happen to them because it is so out in the open. They mistakenly assume that such perfidy would be cleverly concealed and not hiding in plain sight. The arsonists then set the house on fire, which spreads to the neighboring houses and burns down the entire town. In the final scene Mr. and Mrs. Biedermann are transported to the gates of hell, where they encounter the arsonists, who introduce themselves as the Devil and his companion Beelzebub.

Watch Clayton Morris’s fascinating interview with the firefighters and share it with your friends.

Share