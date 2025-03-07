The White House issued the following press release in response to CNN “fact checkers.”

Last night, President Donald J. Trump highlighted many of the egregious examples of waste, fraud, and abuse funded by American taxpayers, including $8 million spent by the Biden Administration “for making mice transgender.” The Fake News losers at CNN immediately tried to fact check it, but President Trump was right (as usual).



FACT: Under the Biden Administration, the National Institutes of Health doled out millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded grants for institutions across the country to perform transgender experiments on mice.

$455,000: “A Mouse Model to Test the Effects of Gender-affirming Hormone Therapy on HIV Vaccine-induced Immune Responses”

$2,500,000: “Reproductive Consequences of Steroid Hormone Administration” “These mice manifest defects in ovarian architecture and have altered folliculogenesis.”

$299,940: “Gender-Affirming Testosterone Therapy on Breast Cancer Risk and Treatment Outcomes” “We will compare the incidences and tumor specific survival in female mice (intact) and oophorectomized female mice receiving TT with their respective counterparts that do not receive TT.”

$735,113: “Microbiome mediated effects of gender affirming hormone therapy in mice”

$1,200,000: “Androgen effects on the reproductive neuroendocrine axis” “Aim 2 utilizes transgenic mice to test whether male-level androgens acting via AR specifically in kisspeptin neurons are necessary and/or sufficient for androgen inhibition of in vivo LH pulse parameters, including pulse frequency, and the estrogen-induced LH surge.”

$3,100,000: “Gonadal hormones as mediators of sex and gender influences in asthma” “We will study the contributions of estrogens to HDM-induced asthma outcomes using male and female gonadectomized mice treated with estradiol…”



TOTAL: $8,290,053

Mouse experiment probably performed by a weirdo.

I have to admit that this press release made me laugh almost as hard as I used to laugh when Trump, during his first term, occasionally trolled Mitt Romney.

The sentence—“The Fake News losers at CNN immediately tried to fact check it, but President Trump was right (as usual).”—was an especially Trumpian flourish.

Following the White House press release, CNN updated its fact-check statement by changing the summary from “Trump falsely claimed” to “This claim needs context.”

Share