By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many patients bemoan cholesterol-lowering drugs such as statins. But what is the future of lipid lowering strategies in patients with hypercholesterolemia?

🔬 VERVE-102: A Critical Review of Single-Dose In Vivo Base Editing for Hypercholesterolemia

This NEJM paper reports interim Phase 1b Heart-2 data on VERVE-102 — an adenine base editor packaged in a GalNAc-targeted lipid nanoparticle with mRNA, delivered as a single IV infusion to permanently disable hepatic PCSK9. The premise is audacious: one infusion, lifelong cholesterol reduction. The data are striking, but the unknowns are profound.