By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

So many of you travel and want some discrete ways of aiding the immune system when in crowded airports, planes, and trains. Pique Life has a product worth your consideration.

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🍯 Pique Life Brazilian Propolis Throat Spray — Review

🧪 What You’re Actually Getting

Brazilian green propolis — and specifically Baccharis dracunculifolia-sourced material, which is the plant the bees actually forage on to make the green variety. That matters, because “propolis” is a catch-all term for a resinous hive product whose chemistry varies wildly by geography. Brazilian green is the one with the Artepillin-C story, and Artepillin-C is the compound most of the immunomodulatory research clusters around.

Artepillin-C is real and well-documented — prenylated cinnamic acid derivative, studied for immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory activity

300+ bioactives is a plausible number for propolis, not marketing fluff — flavonoids, phenolic acids, terpenes, trace minerals

Spray delivery gets it onto the oropharyngeal mucosa, which is exactly where you want contact exposure for throat comfort and local immune signaling

Pu’er green tea adds polyphenols and fermented microbial metabolites

🛡️ The Immune-Boosting Evidence — Straight Talk

Propolis is one of the more defensible hive products in the research literature, and Brazilian green specifically has a stronger evidence base than most supplements on the shelf.

What the research actually supports:

Most human RCTs on propolis are small, short, and heterogeneous. The mechanistic and animal data are more impressive than the clinical outcomes. That’s not a knock on propolis — it’s a knock on the National Institutes of Health refusal to fund real trials of natural products.

😌 Throat Comfort & Oral Microbiome

Direct mucosal contact is the right delivery method for propolis. Swallowing a capsule doesn’t coat the throat; a spray does.

Oral microbiome support — propolis has documented activity against Streptococcus mutans and other oral pathogens while leaving much of the commensal flora intact. That’s the “microbial harmony” tractable pitch.

Throat comfort during travel/seasonal shifts — feasible, low-risk, and the format makes compliance easy. You’ll actually use it.

⚠️ Honest Caveats

Bee products = allergy risk. If you react to bee stings, pollen, or honey, tread carefully. Anaphylaxis is rare but real.

Don’t skip real medicine. If you’ve got strep throat , that’s a case where mainstream antibiotics are genuinely the best tool available.

Label: no standardized Artepillin-C content listed because it will vary with number of sprays.

🎯 Verdict

Bottom line: If you want a well-formulated propolis spray for throat comfort and daily mucosal immune support — especially around travel and seasonal transitions — this is a reasonable pick. Pique’s Brazilian Propolis Spray aids and balances the immune system where it matters most—the oropharynx.

October 24–November 1, 2026 receive a FREE Pique Propolis Spray with any $115+ order at Pique Life.

📝Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth. AlterAI may be used to assist in searches, synthesis, and review.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Pique to promote your optimal health. To learn more about Pique products and get 20% off and free gifts today, https://www.piquelife.com/DRPETER