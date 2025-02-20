The western press’s fawning over Zelensky in Ukraine is reminiscent of its love affair with Joseph Stalin in the thirties. Zelensky is not a dictator of Stalin’s caliber, but the reality of his dictatorship in Ukraine is indeed being concealed by western journalists.

In the 1930s, the New York Times bureau chief, Walter Duranty, concealed the reality of the Ukrainian famine of 1932-33 and the Moscow Show Trials. The only western journalist who tried to tell the truth of what was going on was the Manchester Guardian reporter, Malcolm Muggeridge, whose memoirs are stunning to read.

I was reminded of Muggeridge when I watched Tucker Carlson’s interview with the American civil rights attorney, Bob Amsterdam, who is working to defend the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from persecution by Zelensky’s regime. This, in turn, reminded me of the relentless persecution of the Christian congregation in Iraq—one of the oldest in the world—after Saddam Hussein was ousted in 2003.

