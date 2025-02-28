Everything about Zelensky’s conduct in the Oval Office, starting with his dress, indicates he has grown accustomed to believing that Ukrainian operatives are in charge of U.S. policy with respect to Ukraine and Russia. Serious psychologists—including criminal psychologists—should carefully study his behavior and statements.

I cannot think of a single instance in U.S. history in which a foreign head of state—never mind one who is petitioning the U.S. for assistance—has acted in such an impudent and imperious way. Though British forces burned down the Capitol and the White House in 1814 (during the War of 1812) the British delegation to the Treaty of Ghent the following year treated the American delegation with far more decorum.

Has the Ukrainian security service been running a blackmail operation in Washington for the last four years? Has Ukraine’s well-known international money laundering complex been kicking U.S. money back to compliant U.S. politicians since the first tranche of financial and military support was sent to Ukraine? Is Zelensky using cocaine? For whatever reasons, his behavior is expressive of the longstanding mental habit of believing that Ukrainian agents have been, de facto, calling the shots in Washington.

I hope that President Trump and Vice President Vance fully understand the implications of Zelensky’s outrageous conduct, and what this suggests about who has been in charge of Washington for the last four years.

Indeed, much of Zelensky’s performance—in front of the U.S. media—struck me as characteristic of a foreign agent who is trying to inflame civil unrest in the United States.

Does Zelensky believe that he can use the insane and catastrophically stupid U.S. mainstream media to incite subversive, anti-Trump elements in the United States to create civil unrest and pressure President Trump to do his bidding?

If I were President Trump and Vice-President Vance, I would, at this point, regard Zelensky with extreme suspicion of being an outright national security risk.

On a positive note, President Trump did a good job of articulating that his aspiration at this point is NOT to take sides, but to mediate a negotiated settlement to stop the killing and end the conflict.

