FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sandy's avatar
sandy
1h

I am letting Trump and my congressional representatives know that I do not approve of Ukraine sending tomahawk missiles into Russia or even getting such missiles and that we need to exit the war. This site makes it easy to contact your Congressional Representatives all at the same time democracy.io

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Vaxless's avatar
Vaxless
1h

You have to hand it to the Deep State for their tireless and unwavering pursuit of destroying us all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture