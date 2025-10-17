Occasionally one sees a snapshot of how stupid and corrupt the U.S. ruling class has become — an image so preposterously crass that one initially thinks it can’t possibly be real.

Here we have a picture of Ukraine’s unelected President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — a former television actor put into power by the oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, who is persona non grata in the United States as a result of various criminal charges against him. Zelenskyy just met with Raytheon executives and is thanking them on his X account.

Raytheon manufactures the Tomahawk long range missiles that Zelenskyy hopes to receive from the United States so that he can fire them at targets deep inside Russia.

Such an act would bring the United States into direct conflict with Russia, which will have no means of knowing if the incoming Tomahawks are armed with conventional or nuclear warheads. How will Russia respond to such incoming missiles? I guess that “We the People” will just have to find out when it happens.

Zelenskyy’s logic is simple and efficient: Why go to Congress — which is required by the U.S. Constitution to declare war if military action is taken against a foreign power — when you can just go straight to the arms manufacturers (who lobby Congress) that stand to make a bunch of dough on the sale?

If Zelenskyy can pull together the dough without Congressional approval—though the origin of the funding will likely be American—maybe he can buy the missiles directly from Raytheon with the blessing of President Trump, who says he is contemplating approving the deal.

To be sure, most members of Congress would likely kneel before the former TV actor like fawning sycophants and give him whatever he wants, so he might as well save time by going straight to Raytheon’s headquarters. Like a rock star on tour, why bother asking a groupie on a dinner date when he can just tell her to go directly to his hotel room after the show?

If escalation with Russia gets out of control to the point of a nuclear exchange—a scenario that was concluded to be unacceptably probable when it was analyzed using game theory during the Cold War—the American ruling class will only have itself to blame for its reckless imbecility.

When it comes to foreign policy, the Trump administration is increasingly looking like a bad and dangerous joke that is on the American people, especially guys like me who me who have been his loyal supporters and defenders since 2016.

