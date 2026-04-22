FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Mrs. Shanon E Thatcher, MPH's avatar
Mrs. Shanon E Thatcher, MPH
6h

I have my masters in public health and I’m always drawn to research like this. I’m absolutely disgusted. As it turns out… None of our epidemics or pandemics are natural. Every one of them seems to be human generated. We are, in fact, our own worst enemy. I wish there were more whistleblowers out there.

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evergreen's avatar
evergreen
6hEdited

GOF should be the prime suspect in all cases unless provably otherwise. Maybe that will tame the pursuits.

Strict liabilty should be attached to such. If the researchers' theory is that beating nature to the punch is "worth a mint" for the preventive therapies to ensue, then it is also "worth a mint" to Prevent GOF escape. Payments to amount to a mint. Bonds shall be posted in advance. Criminal liability for escape, signed in advance.

That might clean things up a bit.

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