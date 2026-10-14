by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

3D-printed fake meat and fish have officially hit American grocery stores. Israeli food-technology company Steakholder Foods announced the U.S. retail launch of its PERFECTA brand, introducing 3D-printed meat and seafood to grocery stores across the Northeastern United States.

The packaging DOES NOT disclose that the company’s products are manufactured using 3D-printing technology. Instead, the products are marketed as “premium plant-based meat.”

Steakholder Foods is rolling out five products under its PERFECTA brand:

“Marbled Steak”

“Filet Mignon”

“Chicken Breast”

“Salmon Patties”

“White Fish Patties”

Its plant-based steak formulation contains soy flour, rapeseed oil, modified starch, methylcellulose, xanthan gum, locust bean gum, and artificial meat coloring designed to imitate the appearance of beef.

These are not ingredients I would put in my body.

One thing is for sure, I will NOT be purchasing this 3D-printed slop.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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