FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crazy Polack's avatar
Crazy Polack
3h

Thankfully Gov DeSantis push the Florida Legislature to make this ILLEGAL in Florida! We need DeSantis to stay in leadership - POTUS or Speaker of the House!

Reply
Share
3 replies
LW's avatar
LW
3hEdited

Human bodies will not recognize this as food and will be unable to obtain nutrition.

Why is the Senate voting on joining our military with Israel’s? Clearly Israel ‘powers’ want Americans dead and are the seat of mind control technology.

None of the above is a comment on the Jewish people who unfortunately live with this rot.

Reply
Share
1 reply
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture