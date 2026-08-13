FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
43m

Neocons never ask how many lives will be lost or how many injuries will be incurred. They never ask about the financial cost or the effects on energy prices. They never concern themselves with farmland destroyed or famine created. They don't even ask if there are enough munitions in inventory to sustain war. They are one-dimensional thinkers; they are cartoons on newsprint. They have no value except promoting the military-industrial complex. So the question begs: why do so many Americans buy their shit?

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John SoCal's avatar
John SoCal
36m

Keep writing. ❤️ We may not always agree on everything, but we’re learning. Closed minded readers will leave and take their unthoughtful comments with them. Good riddance. I enjoy the open minded debate, though often polluted with the typical brain dead accusations of anti-semitism, etc.

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