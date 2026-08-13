FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Tracy's avatar
Tracy
3hEdited

OMG. I knew you were lost, but I did not realize how lost you really are. Tucker Carlson is a black souled, grifting, lying, amoral thug. He pretends to only just ever ask questions and platforms people who think Winston Churchill was the bad guy and straight out lie about history. I don't know what is wrong with you, but you are on the wrong side. There are two sides here, good and evil. Tucker Carlson is on the side of evil. If you are on his side, then you are on the side of evil. Maybe look into Milton Friedman who wasn't completely focused and down on national debt and was more focused on the potential for economic growth. Tucker is gone. So are you. I know, I know...it's the Jews.

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Tatiana Bossy's avatar
Tatiana Bossy
2h

Mr Leake, I deeply appreciate you sharing your opinion and taking a commited stand. Your knowledge of history and putting the tragedies of our times in historical context is very valuable. Thank you.

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