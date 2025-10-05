FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

It would pay for men to learn what is lowering their testosterone...soy is one of the foods men should avoid. In addition, processed foods have very limited value, primarily calories! One of the healthiest men that I have ever met back in 1980...lived on fruits and vegetables in abundance. He looked no older than 30, all his hair, no gray, no glasses and a 28 inch waist. He liked to work out with weights and enter physique contests; and he usually won beating out 20 to 30 year olds. I spoke to him about 2 years ago, before he moved to Tahiti. He was still biking all over San Pedro, California at 93. I have been into health research for 64 years and never met a healthier American male. He had followed Dr. Norman W. Walker's advice, since he was 16 years old. Dr. Walker wrote ten books on health and nutrition. He lived well over 100 healthy years.

Unfortunately it still doesn't truly address the root cause of Low T which is estrogen dominance.

Join the movement against the bioidentical hormone manipulation of children. Every child deserves the right to grow into the body they were born in. 50 years of ongoing breast cancer research shows that many plants and "health foods" are contributing to estrogen dominance diseases. Commonly found commercial food brand ingredients like Soy, Flax, Sesame, Chickpea, Lavender, and even hemp/CBD are also causing a chronic feminization of the male species, and causing gender dysphoria in young girls. When people compound these plants, vegan diets, concentrated essential oils, supplements, herbs and other products, major hormone imbalance aka estrogen dominance occurs. During developmental stages this will have extensive irreversible damage, likely leading to gender confusion as they grow into adulthood.

Learn the truth about bioidentical estrogen (phytoestrogen) and the massive spike in hormone related diseases including: breast cancer, uterine & ovarian cancer, PCOS, PMDD, PMS, Hypothyroidism, Low T, Trans, Gender Dysphoria, Nonbinary, Early Menopause & Early Puberty!

Many women have supplemented themselves into an estrogen dependency, similar to an opioid junky treating the symptoms.

This is the entry from the back of my wife's 8th medical research book:

In the 1980s, Dr. Hobbins, a researcher in thermography, alerted the public about the link between soy consumption and an increased risk of breast cancer. The introduction of soy into processed foods in the late 1970s coincided with an increase in breast cancer rates, from 1 in 11 in 1980 to 1 in 8 by 1992. Since 1979, there was a reported annual increase of 1% in the incidence of breast cancer among men, and testosterone levels have been decreasing by approximately 1% annually since 1980. Effects are seen in women first.

In terms of potency, a gram is a billion times stronger than a nanogram. While chemicals like Atrazine, BPA, and phthalates raise estrogen levels, the use of popular phytoestrogens (PE) has exponentially increased this estrogenic effect. This is exemplified by products like the Impossible Burger, which contains an estimated 18 million times more estrogen than a Whopper. Combining these findings with studies showing the transplacental transfer of soy from mother to fetus, and the ability of Japanese researchers to produce all-female catfish populations using soy, raises concerns.

Their 2013 publication marked a milestone as the first researchers to publish medical evidence that demonstrated flax and bio-identical estrogen increased risk of breast cancer with a chapter warning about the feminizing effects on men. Research indicates that one cup of soy has the estrogenic effect comparable to one birth control pill, and flax is twenty times stronger than soy.

However, doctors advocated the health benefits of plant-based lifestyles. Adopting this trend, many women integrated estrogenic supplements like chasteberry, prepared meals with estrogenic chickpea pasta and sesame seeds, applied estrogenic lavender on their children and estrogenic CBD on their husbands.

The men's supplement industry has also embraced the PE trend, rebranding estrogenic fenugreek as 'free testosterone' and incorporating flax oil into testosterone injections. Over the last forty years, research has indicated a concerning trend: a 25% decrease in testosterone levels, a 52% drop in sperm counts, and an alarming study warns that if these trends persist, sperm counts could reach zero by 2045. Decline in testosterone results from an excess of estrogen.

The widespread use of PEs has led to excess estrogen levels causing PMS, menopause symptoms, low testosterone, early puberty. Women were labeled ‘crazy’ when they tried to express their symptoms. Doctors didn’t listen and prescribed synthetic hormones and bio-identical estrogen to mask the side effects, similar to how addicts are treated. Breast cancer remains the second leading cause of death. It's reported that the identification of girls as transgender has surged by 4,000%. Doctors recommend hormone therapy.

Due to the public's and doctors' reluctance to acknowledge physiology, we've reached a critical precipice. Children are exhibiting symptoms of gender dysphoria, and signs of feminization among boys. Treat the root cause: reduce estrogen.

Phytoestrogens: the pill no one can swallow. Dr. Sellens' eighth book offers an extensive compilation of research on estrogen making it one of the most comprehensive sources on the subject. Soy Boys: prepare to choke down the truth.

8th Medical Research book:

Soy Boys: The Rise in Low Testosterone & the Feminization of Men Due to Phytoestrogens https://a.co/d/c3hy6e4

Author Research and Course Info:

https://linktr.ee/drwendyestrogenfree

Support her IG accounts:

1) Www.instagram.com/estrogenfree

2) Www.instagram.com/feminizationofmen

Join the discussion, educational videos on Substack:

https://open.substack.com/pub/drwendysestrogenfree?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1wz7rn

A list of all known phytoestrogenic plants and herbs:

Www.estrogen-free.com/the-diet

If anyone would like a discount for our audiobook please let me know!

Please vote here and help us to reverse this mass hormone imbalance/manipulation epidemic. We can't do this without your help, and please share!.

Policy For People link to vote and comment on (Comprehensive Ban on Phytoestrogenic Substances (Flax, Soy, Estrogenic Essential Oils and Herbs) and Mandatory Warning Labels)

https://forum.policiesforpeople.com/t/comprehensive-ban-on-phytoestrogenic-substances-flax-soy-estrogenic-essential-oils-and-herbs-and-mandatory-warning-labels/19684?fbclid=IwY2xjawGnhd1leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHaoK1P0YyHwj4TU51FEWB66Cyq13AvUISjo4osC4J82nQe1KtHwSR-BPqg_aem_zCln7T9YHUlqncwQ0KLUng

