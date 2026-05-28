FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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steve emery's avatar
steve emery
3h

Almost all the "Palestinians" are, or were, from Jordan. Almost all of them are trained as toddlers, and continuously, to commit genocide (including October 7) against the people of Israel . . . and they are actively engaged in that. It's part of the Islamic documents they follow. There is a reason for overreaction by Israel. You would too. The fire bombing of Dresden and Tokyo proves that. The bottom line is that the "fire" in Gaza was started and is maintained by the MUSLIMS. There would not be any atrocities by Israel, and comparatively speaking there is not much, but for the genocide by the MUSLIMS.

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Danny Huckabee's avatar
Danny Huckabee
3h

A great movie about the Holodomor is "Mr. Jones", about Gareth Jones, who visited and spent much time in the bloodlands, documenting the genocide by Stalin.

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