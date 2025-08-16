FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
scott carl's avatar
scott carl
2h

You could not have convinced me of this when I joined the military as a young man, but I believe it all as an old guy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pat Sz's avatar
Pat Sz
1hEdited

I used to think whistleblowers like Snowden were traitors. My whole thought process has turned around. It's always about $$$

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture