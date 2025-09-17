FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
6h

Good information John. And the shooter is usually on anti-depressants which main side-effects are homicide and suicide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Brad Parsons's avatar
Brad Parsons
6h

Did you mention scope is mounted at the wrong location on the rifle to use? That's a biggie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
92 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture