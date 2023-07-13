By JOHN LEAKE

Lucia Sinatra cofounded NoCollegeMandates.com to help fight college vaccine mandates, and she writes an occasional column for the Brownstone Institute about pigheaded and tyrannical University bureaucrats who have fanatically pursued the objective of getting a COVID-19 vaccine needle in the arm of every incoming student.

While most colleges rescinded their mandates in April of this year after the Biden Administration officially declared the end of the COVID-19 Emergency, Santa Clara University in California has kept the faith.

Leading the charge for SCU’s “COVID-19 Team” is its Campus Physician, Dr. Lewis Osofsky—a Los Gatos pediatrician affiliated with the Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, which, according to an NBC Bay Area report:

made national headlines in January [of 2021] for allowing staff at a nearby school district to sign up for vaccine shots before being eligible under county guidelines. Then CEO Joe DeSchryver resigned shortly thereafter. In an email to staff, DeSchryver wrote he was leaving to pursue “career advancement opportunities.”

According to the Doximity medical network website, Dr. Osofsky has one paper (published in 1989) listed in PubMed titled Ubiquitin and heat shock proteins in cultured nervous tissue after different stress conditions.

Dr. Lewis Osofsky, SCU Campus Doctor and Votary of COVID-19 Vaccine Cult

Why Dr. Osofsky believes that SCU should maintain its COVID-19 vaccine mandate after even nearby Stanford University dropped it is unclear. Based on the actions of his COVID-19 team, it seems safe to say that Dr. Osofsky is a TRUE BELIEVER—what I call a Votary of the COVID-19 Vaccine Cult.

I highly recommend reading Ms. Sinatra’s excellent reporting in full.

