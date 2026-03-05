FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D M's avatar
D M
22m

In a 2004 interview, academic Mahomood Mamdani (the father of New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani) explained how US actions nurtured the terrorism that plagues the world today.

Terrorism, he said, was not a result of Islamic ideology, but concrete actions taken by the US national security state to work with and develop radical forces around the world that would do their bidding.

https://t.me/mintpress_news/11970

Reply
Share
1 reply
Eddy's avatar
Eddy
11m

Listen to the account of Steven Charles Witkoff, negotiator for the USA with Iran. It is evident that Iran had in its possession enough Uranium to manufacture 11 bombs and that they had every intention of doing so.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture