FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Mourits de Beer's avatar
Mourits de Beer
2h

Random fun fact: The Bible opens with "In the beginning...", and the word sum (a=1, z=26) of that phrase is 137.

137 is also the 33rd prime number. And 33 has its own host of significances.

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Ches Crosbie's avatar
Ches Crosbie
1h

Perhaps The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Gallaxy was right that the Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe and Everything is a number, but it was 137 not 42?

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