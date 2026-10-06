FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Vince Ciroli's avatar
Vince Ciroli
2h

I was hoping there would be 136 comments ahead of me...I'll wait.

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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
2h

Caesium-137 has entered the chat

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