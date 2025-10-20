By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

With so many patients taking the Ultimate Spike Detox and Spike Support from the Wellness Company, there is more good news about one of its natural ingredients—nattokinase derived from the fermentation of chickpeas. There is evidence from preclinical and clinical studies suggesting that nattokinase may have anti-atherosclerotic effects, primarily through mechanisms like fibrinolysis, lipid-lowering, antioxidant activity, and modulation of inflammatory pathways, which could help reduce plaque buildup and intima-media thickness in arteries.

Preclinical Studies

Chen et al, has summarized animal models (e.g., rats with vascular injury and hypercholesterolemic rabbits) demonstrate that nattokinase suppresses intimal thickening, reduces aortic plaque area, and improves lipid profiles, often through enhanced thrombolysis and reduced LDL oxidation.

Human Clinical Trials Showing Positive Effects

Ren et al, 2017, published a randomized trial with 82 patients with carotid atherosclerosis and hyperlipidemia found that 6,500 FU/day of nattokinase for 26 weeks reduced common carotid artery intima-media thickness (CCA-IMT) by about 10.6% (from 1.13 mm to 1.01 mm) and plaque size by 36.6% (from 0.25 cm² to 0.16 cm²), outperforming simvastatin (20 mg/day, which achieved an 11.5% plaque reduction).

Chen et al published a larger 2022 observational study with 1,062 participants (aged 63-85 with mild atherosclerosis and hyperlipidemia) reported that high-dose nattokinase (10,800 FU/day for 12 months) reduced plaque area by 36% and intima-media thickness by 21.7%, alongside significant lipid improvements (e.g., 18.1% LDL-C reduction); lower doses (3,600 FU/day) were ineffective. Effects were more pronounced in subgroups like exercisers, obese individuals, smokers, and moderate drinkers. A 2021 randomized controlled trial by Hodis et al (Nattokinase Atherothrombotic Prevention Study) tested 265 healthy, low-CVD-risk participants and found no effect on subclinical atherosclerosis progression (e.g., no change in CCA-IMT) or biomarkers with low-dose 2,000 FU/day for 3 years, suggesting limited preventive benefits in asymptomatic populations at lower doses of Nattokinase.

Smaller trials summarized by Wei et al (e.g., 30-60 patients with hyperlipidemia) have shown modest reductions in total cholesterol, triglycerides, and LDL-C (8-12%) with doses of 1,500-2,000 FU/day over 8-12 weeks, supporting indirect anti-atherosclerotic benefits via better lipid management.

Overall, while promising for managing existing atherosclerosis at higher doses (6,000-10,800 FU/day) in at-risk patients, the evidence is not conclusive due to study limitations like small sample sizes in some trials, lack of placebo controls in others, and neutral results at low doses. Large-scale, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials should be organized and funded by the NIH NHLBI to confirm efficacy and safety, especially compared to or in addition to standard lipid-lowering therapy with aspirin.

After a year or more of McCullough Protocol Base Spike Spike Detoxification with resolution of long-COVID or vaccine injury symptoms supported by anti-Spike antibodies < 1000 U/ml, I commonly advise patients to remain on the Ultimate Spike Detox or Spike Support indefinitely for the cardiovascular benefits of nattokinase.

