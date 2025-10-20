FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Martha
1h

I can certainly believe the research that shows cardiovascular benefits. However, there is also a serious risk that was not discussed in the article and I do not think anyone should use nattokinase without being cautioned about the potential risks. I was taking nattokinase up to 400 mg. per day which is the maximum recommended in the Spike Support product, and had no side effects. But I had read one of the research studies showing cardiovascular benefit and "no side effects" in the research report, so I increased the dose for a few weeks. I had a fall and injured my knee very badly. I went to see an orthopedic surgeon within 72 hours, the soonest possible, and he immediately asked what blood thinner I was taking because of the enormous amount of swelling in my knee, and the enormous amount of bruising. I had bled into my knee joint just as a hemophiliac would (people with hemophilia cannot make one of the clotting factors and they can bleed excessively into a joint if they have an injury - as I did). Turns out that I was just like a hemophiliac and that with higher doses of nattokinase one can lose the ability to make Factor VIII and also Factor VII, so that one can bleed very excessively as I did. And - it can take two weeks or so to regain normal clotting capability. In fact, nattokinase has multiple mechanisms of action that serve to decrease the ability to clot. If you are having surgery, I would think that you should stop this perhaps 3 weeks in advance, and also, I do not think this should be taken without your primary physician being agreeable to monitor. When the orthopedic surgeon asked me what blood thinner - I realized, it must be the nattokinase, though I had not previously understood it could cause what I had just experienced. And by the way - at the time of the fall, I had already been off nattokinase for nearly a week, because I had decided not to take it while traveling, simply to avoid having to pack one more thing when traveling to a conference. And - even after returning home, and not resuming nattokinase, I additionally had an esophageal bleed, something I had never had before (I had had an esophogeal problem for decades, but never before any bleeding). When I met with a gastroenterologist, and discussing that situation, he pointed out that I was lucky that nothing worse had happened. I realized if I had hit my head in the fall (which I had not), it might have been a brain bleed - or one could have an eye bleed resulting in blindness which happened to someone I know of. Here is what Gemini AI said when I asked about how nattokinase can do this - all that follows is from Gemini:

That is an excellent and important question, as it gets to the core of why nattokinase is used therapeutically but also why it carries a significant risk of excessive or easy bleeding for some users.

Nattokinase (NK) is a potent enzyme extracted from the Japanese fermented soybean food natto. Its entire function in the body is to promote the dissolution of blood clots (thrombolysis) and reduce the blood's tendency to clot.

Nattokinase causes easy bleeding primarily through its three-pronged attack on the blood clotting system:

1. Direct Fibrinolysis (Clot Dissolving) - This is the primary and most powerful mechanism of nattokinase.

Fibrin Degradation: Nattokinase is a serine protease enzyme that directly breaks down fibrin. Fibrin is a tough, insoluble protein that forms the final mesh-like scaffolding of a blood clot (thrombus).

Action: By cleaving (cutting) this fibrin mesh, nattokinase literally dissolves existing clots and prevents new ones from fully solidifying. It is often compared to the body's natural clot-dissolving enzyme, plasmin, and is considered even more potent.

2. Enhancing the Body's Own Clot-Dissolvers- Nattokinase doesn't just work directly; it enhances the body's own fibrinolytic (clot-dissolving) system:

Urokinase and t-PA Activation: Nattokinase converts prourokinase (an inactive enzyme precursor) into urokinase (a powerful clot-dissolver). It also increases the body’s levels of tissue plasminogen activator (t-PA). Both urokinase and t-PA are enzymes that ultimately lead to increased production of plasmin, the body's natural clot-buster.

PAI-1 Degradation: It also degrades Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1 (PAI-1), which is the body's main brake on the fibrinolytic system. By degrading PAI-1, nattokinase effectively removes the brake, allowing the body to dissolve clots more freely and aggressively.

3. Modulating Coagulation Factors (Slowing the Clot Formation) - Nattokinase also reduces the concentration of key proteins necessary to start the clotting process:

Factor Reduction: Studies show that nattokinase helps lower plasma levels of critical clotting agents such as Factor VII and Factor VIII. A reduction in these factors means the initial stages of the coagulation cascade are slowed down.

Summary of Risk

Because nattokinase works through these three powerful mechanisms—directly dissolving clots, promoting natural clot dissolution, and slowing the rate of new clot formation—it essentially acts as a strong oral blood thinner (anticoagulant/antiplatelet agent).

The risk of easy bleeding is not due to a side effect but is a direct result of its intended pharmacological action on the blood. This risk becomes critical when nattokinase is:

Taken alongside prescription blood-thinners (like Warfarin, Plavix, or even high-dose Aspirin).

Taken by someone who has a pre-existing bleeding disorder (like hemophilia).

Taken immediately before or after surgery.

[My final comment is that I was not taken Coumadin/warfarin, nor Plavix, nor aspirin or any other med associated with "blood thinning." I do not have a pre-existing bleeding disorder like hemophilia. Three months later, most of the blood in my knee has reabsorbed, but there is still a lump in that knee that I believe is a result of the excessive bleeding I experienced, which has not yet fully resolved. I have not taken nattokinase since then, and have not taken since before I traveled to that conference, and I have had no further bleeding. But apparently it can take a week or longer for the body to produce a supply of clotting factors after they have been knocked out by a high dose of nattokinase. It is a good medication for getting rid of spike, and can have amazing cardiovascular benefits, but should be monitored just the same as if you were taking a strong prescription blood thinner.]

John's avatar
John
John
1h

What about vit K2 in conjuction with vit D and Vit a and their role ina anti-athersclerothis through redireectiojn of calcium to bone and out of blood vessels?

