As we related in our book, The Courage to Face COVID-19, just before Dr. McCullough departed to Washington D.C. for his Senate testimony on November 19, 2020, he had a disturbing conversation with his church pastor, Andrew Forrest.

“We don’t understand what’s happening in our world,” McCullough explained. “My YouTube videos about early treatment were taken down, and then my planned WebEx conference with an Australian MP about treatment was hacked. Now my hospital administrators are acting like I’m out of line for accepting a U.S. Senator’s invitation to testify about the disease. It’s as though, for the first time in history, our medical system is opposed to caring for the sick. What on earth is going on?” Andrew wasn’t at all surprised. “There are times when evil prevails over good in a large way,” he said. “We know from the dark periods of history that this has happened before, and now it’s happening again. What you describe is Satan working in the hearts and minds of people, sowing fear, confusion, and anger. All you can do is keeping trying to do good until it turns the tide. For your Senate speech, your message must be joyous and happy and clear, uncluttered by negative emotion. That way you will let the light of God shine forth in this darkness.

At the time Dr. McCullough told me this story, I thought that Pastor Forrest was being melodramatic. Surely, I thought, what he was describing was ordinary human fear and stupidity, and not the work of a supernatural being—a malevolent spirit called “Satan.”

Since then, I have been increasingly drawn to the conclusion that Pastor Forrest was onto something.

Even if one rejects the idea of the devil as a supernatural spirit that actually exists, a rational and impartial observer will still marvel at how large masses of humans will suddenly—as if infected with a spiritual contagion—participate in an irrational and highly destructive enterprise.

In researching my forthcoming book, Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions, I examined how the “Devil” has been depicted in literature going back to the Bible.

The Greek word for devil, diábolos, means “the one who divides.” The English word “diabolic” comes from the Greek verb diabollein, which means “to tear apart.”

In addition to “tearing apart,” the devil is also often portrayed as a “destroyer.” In Goethe’s Faust, Mephistopheles famously introduces himself as follows:

Ich bin der Geist der stets verneint!

Und das mit Recht; denn alles was entsteht

Ist werth daß es zu Grunde geht; I am the spirit that constantly negates!

And rightly so; for everything that comes into being,

Deserves to be destroyed;

This morning, I thought of this famous German play when I read the news that Germany has rejected Russia’s offer of a non-aggression guarantee for EU & NATO. The German government wants to escalate.

In recent years, ranking members of the U.S. and E.U. governments have asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is hellbent on reconstituting something like the old Soviet empire in Eastern and Central Europe. We are told that Putin aspires to occupy Berlin just like the Red Army did with the fall of the Third Reich in 1945.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov refuted this claim last week at the Third Minsk International Conference in Belarus. He stated that Russia would be happy to enter into a non-aggression pact. As he put it.

We have repeatedly said that we had, and have, no intention to attack any current NATO or EU member. We are ready to enshrine this position in future security guarantees for this part of Eurasia.

Germany rejected Lavrov’s offer out of hand. This was in keeping with NATO’s rejection in the fall of 2021 of Russia’s proposal for a Ukrainian neutrality deal. As NATO secretary Jens Stoltenberg told the EU Parliament in a video-recorded statement.

In the autumn of 2021, Russia actually sent a draft treaty that they wanted NATO to sign to promise no more NATO enlargement. That was what they sent us, and that was a precondition for not invading Ukraine. Of course we didn’t sign that.

Given the resounding success of the Austrian neutrality deal of 1955, which resulted in Red Army withdrawing from the country and respecting Austrian neutrality ever since, it was obvious to me that an Austrian-style neutrality deal was by far the best arrangement for Ukraine.

I know about Austrian neutrality because I lived in the country for a total of fifteen years. Neutrality has been an enormous blessing for Austria and was a key reason for Vienna’s cosmopolitan, open, laid back atmosphere until 2020, when the Austrian government was captured by the globalist gangsters who ran the pandemic response.

If the West had accepted the Russian proposal for a Ukrainian neutrality deal, and the Russians subsequently violated it, then the West would have had a clear casus belli. Consider the extreme irrationality of what was implied in the rejection of Ukrainian neutrality, which can be expressed as follows.

We cannot accept Russia’s proposal for Ukrainian neutrality because if Russia later violates it, we will have to go to war with Russia. It’s better to go to war with Russia now instead of risking the possibility of having to go to war with Russia later.

This was the same diabolic “logic” that was applied during the pandemic, when hospitalized COVID-19 patients were denied ivermectin because—according to hospital administrators—taking ivermectin could be “dangerous.” As one brave nurse put it in a video about this atrocity,

How could trying ivermectin be worse than dying of COVID-19?

The assertion “Vladimir Putin aspires to conquer Europe” resembles the following false and contradictory propositions that have long been a feature of public discourse in the West.

The Earth is burning up from human induced climate change, even though there is much evidence that the earth has, at various times in the past, been much hotter than it is today. After insisting for decades that the earth would become uninhabitable due to human-induced climate change, Bill Gates recently proclaimed that it wouldn’t. This may have something to do with the fact that he is going to need a hell of a lot more electrical power to get a return on his recent, massive investments in A.I.

Race is an essential feature of one’s identity, and racism is systemic. This became evident to millions during the U.S. presidency of Barack Obama, a black man who somehow persuaded racist America to elect him president.

White Nationalists pose a major threat to American society, even though though they have no money and occupy no notable positions in the government, military, media, education, the entertainment industry, or the financial industry.

American society contains many minority victim groups. Individuals who identify with these groups should be given preferential treatment and be promoted to positions of power so that the powerful people who appointed them can signal their virtue.

Sexual ‘orientation’ is an essential feature of one’s identity, and one should express this in public—unless one is ‘cisgender’ and ‘heteronormative’ in one’s sexual ‘orientation.’

Donald Trump is a fascist in league with Vladimir Putin. A U.S. president must seek war with Russia instead of seeking peaceful and cooperative endeavors that would benefit both the American and Russian people. Peace is war.

SARS-CoV-2 must be contained with lockdowns, masks, and social distancing, even though—as Sweden’s state epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell correctly pointed out in March 2020—the virus had already spread far beyond being contained.

Early treatment for COVID-19 must be suppressed at all costs. It’s better for patients to die in hospital instead of taking FDA-approved drugs for early home treatment to avoid dying in hospital.

Policemen are agents of systemic racism; George Floyd was martyred by one. Everyone must stay at home to prevent the spread of Covid unless they wish to participate in a BLM riot.

Everyone must get the COVID-19 vaccine, even if they have already had the illness, and even though the vaccine doesn’t stop infection and transmission. Adolescent males are not at a significant risk of vaccine-induced myocarditis, even though thousands have been diagnosed with vaccine-induced myocarditis—a side effect officially acknowledged by the CDC.

Gender dysphoria is common among minors and should be medically treated with hormones and surgery, even though it is has long been generally recognized that minors do not have sufficient awareness and judgement to make major irrevocable decisions, and are not allowed to consume alcohol until they are 21-years old.

Though modern medicine can ‘transition’ or ‘reassign’ a human from one sex to the other, there is no such thing as ‘biological’ sex. That said, ‘transitioning’ from one’s ‘assigned’ sex to the other requires receiving high doses of hormones and surgeries that cost millions of dollars.

All of the above assertions—which are Articles of Faith among tens of millions in the West—are false. In my forthcoming book Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions—I examine the origins of these false propositions and the powerful people who have propagated them.

In the case of Russia, it is the U.S. government that has sought a military confrontation, and not the other way around. While the U.S. government continues to insist it is forbidden for Russia to deploy military forces against Ukraine to protect Russian national security, the U.S. government is currently preparing for possible military action against Venezuela on the grounds that the Venezuelan government is injuring U.S. national security.

This kind of conduct recalls the famous rhetorical question, “Why do you look at the splinter in your brother’s eye, but fail to notice the plank in your own eye?”

Since 2014 at the latest, U.S. military-intelligence complex has systematically baited Russia to invade Ukraine with the aspiration that Russia would sink into an Afghanistan-style quagmire. As Hillary Clinton put it in a Feb. 2022 MSNBC interview with Rachel Maddow.

Remember, the Russians invaded Afghanistan back in 1980. It didn’t end well for the Russians...but the fact is, that a very motivated, and then funded, and armed insurgency basically drove the Russians out of Afghanistan.

Clinton didn’t stop to think that the collateral damage to the Ukrainian people would be astronomical. She also didn’t stop to think that the U.S. funded and armed” Mujahideen—that is, guys like Osama bin Laden—who didn’t serve the U.S. very well after their adventure in Afghanistan.

As for what would happen to the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian soldiers, it was clear from Clinton’s interview that she hadn’t given them the slightest thought. Her affect and statements reminded me of how Edmund Burke characterized the Jacobins in his essay, Reflections on the Revolution in France:

They have perverted in themselves and in those who listen to them all the well-placed sympathies of the human breast.

The hard-hearted lunatics who run U.S. and E.U. foreign policy are delighted for the Ukrainians to fight Russia to the death of every Ukrainian man. Some Ukrainian soldiers have realized that this is happening, and they have recorded videos of themselves expressing despair as they are sent to a certain death on the front. Yesterday I saw such a video and it instantly brought me to tears.

Another conspicuous feature of the guys who run the U.S. and E.U. is their habit of accusing people of doing what they themselves are doing and aspiring to do. Psychologists call this “projection,” and it is a common habit among psychopaths.

A historical irony—perhaps even a paradox—lies at the heart of our current state of affairs in the West. When I was in graduate school I read a lot of literature about Russia in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Dostoevsky’s Demons and Bulgakov’s The Master and Margarita depict the devil visiting Russia and possessing its spirit. The latter novel inspired Mick Jagger to write “Sympathy for the Devil,” with the sinister lines.

Stuck around St. Petersburg

When I saw it was a time for a change

Killed the Tsar and his ministers

Anastasia screamed in vain I rode a tank, held a general’s rank

When the blitzkrieg raged

And the bodies stank

I wonder if, after destroying Russia between 1917-1991, the Devil departed that ruined country and took up residence in the West, which he found easy to possess because our Cold War victory resulted in us becoming arrogant, ignorant, and complacent.

We in the West have long been in the habit of assuming that we are the good guys, but are we really?

Is it possible that—for all their faults—the Russians are now the defenders of Western Civilization, while our leaders in the West are its destroyers?

Please let me know what you think in the comments, and please like and share this essay if you find it interesting. Also, please click on the image below to preorder your copy of my forthcoming book.

Share