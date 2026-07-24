FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Dave Campbell's avatar
Dave Campbell
2h

I know you hate Trump but I think your loathing pushes you to fear monger the coming apocalypse. Global energy production, supply, transportation and refining is much more resilient than the absolute SPR level.

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Dick Atlee's avatar
Dick Atlee
2h

I'm grateful to John for finally publicizing this situation, which is utterly absent from the mainstream and most of the "alternative" media.

What he didn't mention is that the issue is not so much gasoline (which comes from "sweet" crude of which the U.S. is a major source, though it doesn't have a lot of refinery capacity for it), but rather of diesel and aviation fuel, which comes from "sour" crude, which is what is being drawn down from the SPR. We've imported sour crude from Canada, Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, and the Mideast, the latter two (now unavailable) contributing a major share.

The fact that the SPR, which was trying to make up for that to keep supply up and prices down, is now about "out of gas" on that front means that the two main energy supports for commerce — diesel and jet fuel — are about to run seriously short in the short term, aggravated by Trump's restarting the war and military aviation having priority for jet fuel.

Little or very expensive transportation for food, fuel, and commodities will be causing us SERIOUS hurt, very soon. I've tried to lay this out at https://dickatlee.com/oil .

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