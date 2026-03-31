Multiple outlets are reporting that Tyler Robinson’s defense attorneys have filed a motion stating that, according to an ATF report, “the ATF was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson.”

The motion continues, “Although the State has not indicated an intent to produce this report at the preliminary hearing, the defense may very well decide to offer the testimony of the ATF firearm analyst as exculpatory evidence.”

As I reported last year, the official story about the alleged murder weapon struck me (and many others) as very odd (see Turning Point Spokesman: “No Exit Wound a Miracle”).

Fired from the purportedly unsecured rooftop, 143 yards from the stage, it’s very hard to understand why the approximately 2,750 foot-per-second bullet generating about 2,000 foot-pounds of kinetic energy didn’t go right though Kirk’s neck and exit the back of it.

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