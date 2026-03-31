FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
28m

In a NON-word word......DUH!!!!

Because that kid did NOT SHOOT ANYONE!!

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2 replies
KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
29m

Exploding mic, and you know who did it

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