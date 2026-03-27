FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Laura's avatar
Laura
1h

Scary how films seem to become reality. I have friends who live in Australia. Right now they are at their vacation home on kangaroo island. He was a sailor on merchant ships. He can fix anything. There they have fish, sheep , solar power, abundant wood and a water catchment system. So if you must live off grid in an apocalyptic world, that is the place to be.

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Dirk VanderMeyden's avatar
Dirk VanderMeyden
2h

A realistic rewrite to reflect reality…. Now imagine Iran controlling/allowing oil to only countries with sharia law.

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