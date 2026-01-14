FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)
5h

What a world we live in!

Andy Cutler who figured out the frequent oral low dose chelation protocol to detox these kids, claimed that 50% of them recover completely with just chelation for mercury. For another 25% they need chelation and some other therapy and for the final 25% it is something other than mercury.

The DAN doctors used to use the ACC protocol but changed it to skip the night doses. (Presumably, they skipped the section on pharmacokinetics in medical school.)

The book that Andy endorsed on how to chelate kids is called "Fight Autism and Win" and got banned from Amazon along with Kerry Riveira's book on how to use chlorine dioxide. (Andy said not to use CD because it is poisonous. He had a PhD in Chemistry and was a chemical engineer, so I believe him.)

Ah, the "neurodiverse crowd!" I think it was they that got the book banned. They think that any attempt to cure autism is a kind of genocide. They are too batshit from the mercury to hold jobs but they seem to be getting paid as bloggers and troublemakers on line.

For a digital version of the book on how to chelate kids, go to www.gendetox.com. I am at www.maybeitsmercury.com, although I mostly help adults who got poisoned from their dental work.

Kurt
5h

Matel should release Libtard Barbie. Here is the basis for that

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashastone/p/confessions-of-a-recovering-liberal?r=bivuf&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay

