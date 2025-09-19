The Trump administration should demonstrate its commitment to the First Amendment by telling ABC to take back its loser, Jimmy Kimmel. I write this with the utmost seriousness. ABC is using the cover of “political pressure” to can Kimmel instead of admitting that he was already as dead as disco.

In the Advertiser-Coveted Demo (25-54 years old), Kimmel experienced a 72% drop from 2015, plummeting to about 261,000 viewers by 2025. Compare that to Joe Rogan’s 14 million listeners, most of them in the coveted younger demographic.

We conservatives and classical liberals must remain steadfast in our commitment to free speech and the marketplace of ideas. In the case of Jimmy Kimmel, the marketplace was working with marvelous efficiency. His rude and mendacious remarks about Charlie Kirk’s assassin were just another self-inflicted torpedo fired into his rapidly sinking vessel.

To be sure, it is illegal to broadcast false information about crimes. However, if ABC believes that Kimmel can prove the veracity of his statements about the murder of Charlie Kirk and the alleged assassin, the network should rescind his suspension on the condition he can present his evidence on his first show back at work. If he cannot present more than assertions without citing evidence, his network should be assessed with substantial fines and possibly lose its broadcast license.

If I were President Trump, I would post something like the following on his Truth Social account.

In the midst of our shock, horror, and grief at the coldblooded murder of our dear friend, Charlie Kirk, we were presented with the fresh horror of Jimmy Kimmel making misleading and callous statements about the crime and the alleged culprit. In response to this characteristically stupid remark from the biggest loser in a packed field of Late Night losers, FCC Chairman Carr told ABC that we will not tolerate the broadcasting of false information about major crimes such as the murder of Charlie Kirk. We have had enough of broadcast hoaxes from the networks. However, if ABC can prove the veracity of Jimmy Kimmel’s statements about the murder of Charlie Kirk and the alleged assassin, I call upon ABC to rescind Mr. Kimmel’s suspension and to compel him to present his supporting evidence on his first show back at work. If he makes claims that he cannot support with evidence, ABC will face substantial fines for broadcasting false information and possibly lose its broadcast license.

