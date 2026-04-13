FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Brad Parsons's avatar
Brad Parsons
2h

John, you act like you know what the latest ship defense tech is and that it is comparable to 2002. It's not. Yet again, John, you show you know nothing about what is going on in the Persian Gulf present day. Get your popcorn and watch, maybe you will learn.

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Brenda Hixenbaugh's avatar
Brenda Hixenbaugh
2h

Yeah, when you live in a world of stacking the deck in ones favor like Trump's is then a wake up call is just over the horizon waiting.

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