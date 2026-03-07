A Google search for “Trauma Bond” yielded the following definition.

A trauma bond is a powerful, unhealthy emotional attachment that develops between a victim and their abuser, often characterized by a cycle of intense abuse followed by periods of affection or kindness. Coined by Dr. Patrick Carnes, this bond is rooted in fear, dependency, and intermittent reinforcement, making it incredibly difficult for victims to leave, even when they recognize the toxicity.

For four years, we were constantly abused by the madness of the Biden administration and the preposterous insistence that the senile Joe Biden was our true executive. Then Trump managed to get reelected president because he seemed to understand and sympathize with our distress about censorship, the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and the U.S. proxy war in Ukraine against nuclear-armed Russia. He really offered a helping hand.

The bond between the abused (We the People) and the abuser (the U.S. government) was thereby reconstituted.

After entering office, he then:

Refused to acknowledge that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are toxic.

Honored Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla by inviting him to the White House

Did NOT demand a full investigation of the origin of SARS-CoV-2

Did NOT end the U.S. proxy war against Ukraine as he promised

Did NOT demand the full disclosure of the Epstein Files

Attacked Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene for demanding the full release of the Epstein Files

Did NOT demand that Google-YouTube cease running its vigorous shadow-banning program on dissident voices

Did NOT in the slightest tame the voracious beast of runaway federal spending

Did NOT reduce the undue influence of national security state

Now, despite his dozens of promises of no new wars since he announced his candidacy in 2016, he has started a war with Iran—a country four times the size of Iraq with twice the population and a standing army of 610,000 active duty personnel.

Like a the proverbial abused wife who can’t break free from her abusive husband, tens of millions of Trump supporters cannot see that he reconstituted their bond with the U.S. federal government, which is now abusing them again.

The ONLY way for this country could reclaim its health and vitality is through a widespread movement to reassert LIMITS of federal power, which happens to be the key underlying concept of the U.S. Constitution.

Only when We the People tell the U.S. government—regardless of who is president—that we reject the continuous expansion of its size and power, and especially its abominable wars, will the cycle of abuse end.

