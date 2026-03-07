Biden, Trump, and Trauma Bonding
The Biden administration abused us, then Trump offered us hope for a better future, thereby reconstituting our bond with the federal government. Now the cycle of abuse is repeating.
A Google search for “Trauma Bond” yielded the following definition.
A trauma bond is a powerful, unhealthy emotional attachment that develops between a victim and their abuser, often characterized by a cycle of intense abuse followed by periods of affection or kindness. Coined by Dr. Patrick Carnes, this bond is rooted in fear, dependency, and intermittent reinforcement, making it incredibly difficult for victims to leave, even when they recognize the toxicity.
For four years, we were constantly abused by the madness of the Biden administration and the preposterous insistence that the senile Joe Biden was our true executive. Then Trump managed to get reelected president because he seemed to understand and sympathize with our distress about censorship, the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and the U.S. proxy war in Ukraine against nuclear-armed Russia. He really offered a helping hand.
The bond between the abused (We the People) and the abuser (the U.S. government) was thereby reconstituted.
After entering office, he then:
Refused to acknowledge that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are toxic.
Honored Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla by inviting him to the White House
Did NOT demand a full investigation of the origin of SARS-CoV-2
Did NOT end the U.S. proxy war against Ukraine as he promised
Did NOT demand the full disclosure of the Epstein Files
Attacked Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene for demanding the full release of the Epstein Files
Did NOT demand that Google-YouTube cease running its vigorous shadow-banning program on dissident voices
Did NOT in the slightest tame the voracious beast of runaway federal spending
Did NOT reduce the undue influence of national security state
Now, despite his dozens of promises of no new wars since he announced his candidacy in 2016, he has started a war with Iran—a country four times the size of Iraq with twice the population and a standing army of 610,000 active duty personnel.
Like a the proverbial abused wife who can’t break free from her abusive husband, tens of millions of Trump supporters cannot see that he reconstituted their bond with the U.S. federal government, which is now abusing them again.
The ONLY way for this country could reclaim its health and vitality is through a widespread movement to reassert LIMITS of federal power, which happens to be the key underlying concept of the U.S. Constitution.
Only when We the People tell the U.S. government—regardless of who is president—that we reject the continuous expansion of its size and power, and especially its abominable wars, will the cycle of abuse end.
No ‘trauma bond’ here. Regardless of who is president or in Congress, they’re all corrupted crooks based upon my observation.its just a giant money-laundering operation. I agree with your closing paragraph. The (so-called) ‘US Government’ has become a bloated behemoth.
Mr. Leake: Has it occurred to you that sometimes good people like Donald J. Trump must do the difficult thing? From what I've learned recently, this plan has been "on the table" for MANY years - the Iran incursion. But no President had the guts to do it because they were more worried about their re-electability or some other thing. I hope you will apologize when your fears are not realized.