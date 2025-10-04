The UK is expunging free speech from the cradle of free speech and Parliamentary (from Parler “to speak”) government. Censorship is killing a tradition that dates back to John Milton’s “Areopagitica,” published in 1644, which articulates how knowledge cannot advance and thinking itself is impaired when free speech is abridged. The essence of English culture is being exterminated. Keir Starmer is a philistine tyrant.

“Where there is much desire to learn, there of necessity will be much arguing, much writing, many opinions; for opinion in good men is but knowledge in the making.” ― John Milton, Areopagitica

“Orthodoxy means not thinking--not needing to think. Orthodoxy is unconsciousness.” ― George Orwell, 1984

