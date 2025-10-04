The UK is expunging free speech from the cradle of free speech and Parliamentary (from Parler “to speak”) government. Censorship is killing a tradition that dates back to John Milton’s “Areopagitica,” published in 1644, which articulates how knowledge cannot advance and thinking itself is impaired when free speech is abridged. The essence of English culture is being exterminated. Keir Starmer is a philistine tyrant.
“Where there is much desire to learn, there of necessity will be much arguing, much writing, many opinions; for opinion in good men is but knowledge in the making.” ― John Milton, Areopagitica
“Orthodoxy means not thinking--not needing to think. Orthodoxy is unconsciousness.” ― George Orwell, 1984
In an interview, Bondi said "There is free speech and then there is hate speech." Then she said DOJ would be prosecuting hate speech. She had to walk back that statement due to public backlash, but the warning was clear. Americans must remain actively engaged to maintain their freedoms.
Perhaps Keir Starmer is a Philistine Tyrant. I never met the man. His public persona reminds me of a weak man who is being controlled by others, too weak to push back and too self-centered to quit. There seems to be much of this in the public sphere in our day. Trump’s public persona comes much closer to fitting the bill, but even he would seem to have other rings to kiss, other nefarious hands to shake, when we see him next to the likes of Albert Bourla or Larry Ellison or Tony Blair