In the summer of 1988, when I was heading into my senior year of high school, I began reading all the reports heralding the forthcoming catastrophe of what was then called “global warming,” purportedly caused by human combustion of fossil fuels.

For the better part of two years, I was stricken with morbid, intrusive, obsessive visions of the world turning into an uninhabitable desert. I am certain that this Revelation—this Apocalypse—of the end of the world interfered with my mood, my studies, and my social life. During my senior year, I began acting and talking like a troubled “activist,” and I was justly ridiculed for it.

After working for Greenpeace in Boston for about a year in 1990, it dawned on me that our “scientific community” had no true basis for making doomsday predictions about global warming.

I also realized that, even if scientists did have legitimate grounds for their concerns, it would be impossible to measure the success of any particular carbon reduction policy. After I began spending time in Europe, it became evident that it would make no difference if small, industrialized nations reduced their carbon emissions if China and India were not making an even greater effort to do the same. These huge nations were, at the time, seeking to achieve the same standard of living that we’d long enjoyed in the West. There was no way they were going to slow their pace of fossil fuel consumption.

It seemed to me that by far the best and most achievable global policy was to take aggressive measures to stop burning the world’s tropical forests.

For example, every year in Indonesia and Malaysia, millions of acres of forest are slashed and burned. Much of it is done to clear land for palm oil plantations. In 2022, the palm industry contributed $39 billion to the Indonesian economy.

While I appreciate that this is a large sum of money for Indonesia, it is a small fraction of the $280 billion the western automotive industry invested in Electric Vehicle development in 2022. The carbon emission reduction of electric vehicles—if there is any at all— is negligible compared to the one-two punch of burning millions of acres of forest and eliminating them as absorbers of carbon dioxide. This is just one of dozens of examples of how the whole “carbon reduction” narrative is a farce.

For the last twenty years, vast fortunes have been made by aggressively transmitting the “climate change” mind virus, but there are now signs that this psychic epidemic is winding down.

Bill Gates, who has long been one of the climate change industry’s great prophets of doom, just announced that climate change is not an existential threat to humanity after all.

Those who are interested in learning more about how the Climate Change Cult came about—and how its votaries have waged a PSYOP on the young and impressionable since 1988—should consider preordering a copy of my book, Mind Viruses, a chapter of which is dedicated to this subject.

