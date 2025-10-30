FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hummingbird's avatar
Hummingbird
3h

Could it be that the narrative needs to change for the increasing needs of AI? Water, nuclear power, etc?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Rachel's avatar
Rachel
3h

What I want to know is why say this now? Has he realised we all know climate change is a total myth?

Not denying all the plastic in the sea, but come on? The earth has been hotting up and cooling down for millennia

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
76 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture