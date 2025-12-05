FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Mical Brenzel

3h
3h

John, you can do so much better than to reiterate the sloppy points made by the Democratic Party of Destruction. It was NOT a fishing boat. It was a cartel drug trafficking vessel, identified as such by methods you are not entitled to know (nor am I). The second strike was done because the two men were not poor survivors clinging to the wreckage; they were cartel members seen trying to salvage the drug cargo and contact other compatriots in the area. Stop being a whining podium for broadcasting sops that favor the most evil, vicious and destructive men on this planet, drug smugglers and cartel members. This is not an argument worthy of you.

reality speaks

3h
3h

Matt Taibbi of Racket news did actual journalism today and has a piece about the 20 year history of the double tap strike. This is nothing new. Both Republican and Democratic Presidents have authorized it. Obama really ramped it up. They would wait for the first responders and rescuers to show up before hitting the target again the NYT in 2012 did a piece where they were able to document over 50 civilians killed in these double tap strikes. So the whole story is nothing but DNC approved narrative that you have fallen for.

