John Bolton has never seen a war he didn’t like — except for the Vietnam War in which he avoided serving when he was at the age of military service. As he wrote in his Yale 25th reunion book:

I confess I had no desire to die in a Southeast Asian rice paddy. I considered the war in Vietnam already lost.

This extraordinarily arrogant and stupid statement raises the question: Did Mr. Bolton believe that poor, working class conscripts—with no luxury of a “college deferment”—did have a desire to die in a Southeast Asian rice paddy?

Here it is worth noting that “college deferment” is the most preposterous and cowardly shirking of military service ever contemplated by any ruling class in history. For most of European history, it was young male members of the ruling class who led the charge. The idea that they would stay at home and hang out at University while the peasants were sent abroad to bear arms and die would have struck them as an unspeakable disgrace to every concept of manhood, class, and military service.

Like his fellow “college deferment” colleagues Dick Cheney and Paul Wolfowitz, Bolton never lost his relish for sending young American servicemen abroad to kill and and be killed (and more often maimed). I used to think about him when I visited soldiers in the Palo Alto and Menlo Park VA hospitals. They were suffering from traumatic brain injuries they’d sustained from roadside bombs in Afghanistan and Iraq—two of many big messes that Mr. Bolton advocated.

The New York Post just reported:

FBI agents raided the Maryland home and Washington, DC office of President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton Friday morning in a high-profile national security probe involving classified documents. Federal agents went to Bolton’s house in Bethesda, Md., at 7 a.m. in an investigation ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, a Trump administration official told The Post. They later went to Bolton’s office, but did not enter until a judge signed a warrant for that location late Friday morning. “NO ONE is above the law… FBI agents on mission,” Patel said in a cryptic post to X shortly after the raid began.

Though I am not fond of the U.S. government’s ever-growing habit of conducting much of its business in secret, I believe that Mr. Bolton approves of the practice, so I am gratified to see that, in this instance, the rules are being applied to him as well.

